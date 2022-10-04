New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $616,791,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $101.15. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $140.55.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

