New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,900 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 7.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 16,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jabil Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Jabil’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.