New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.13. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.