NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.30.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

