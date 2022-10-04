NFTb Reaches One Day Volume of $81,199.00 (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. NFTb has a market capitalization of $16.49 million and $81,199.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFTb Profile

NFTb was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. NFTb’s total supply is 981,600,000 coins. NFTb’s official website is nftb.io. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTb Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTb is a curated marketplace that allows unique digital artwork to be traded and collected. Verified artists. All files are stored on IPFS and minted via BSC. NFTb is at NFT platform to allow creators to donate proceeds to a list of well know charities including:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

