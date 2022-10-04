NFTify (N1) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

NFTify (N1) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. One NFTify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFTify has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $1,710.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify was first traded on May 15th, 2021. NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for NFTify is nftify.network. NFTify’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTify

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTify allows small businesses to create their own NFT store without coding; helps NFT authors issue NFT easily and detect fake/similar content for copyright protection purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

