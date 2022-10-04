NFTPad (NFTPAD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14,329.37

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. NFTPad has a market capitalization of $14,329.37 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTPad coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTPad has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NFTPad Profile

NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTPad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTPad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

