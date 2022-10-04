Nicholas John Anderson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) insider Nicholas John Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of £102.39 ($123.72) per share, with a total value of £102,390 ($123,719.19).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SPX opened at £108 ($130.50) on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a 12 month high of £172.25 ($208.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average is £108.57 and its 200-day moving average is £110.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 3,450.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a £132 ($159.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £111.50 ($134.73) to £122.50 ($148.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a £105 ($126.87) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £122.68 ($148.23).

(Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.