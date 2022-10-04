Niftyx Protocol Market Cap Reaches $2.69 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $435.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,210.06 or 0.99985231 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004598 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00050138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00064173 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021809 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

