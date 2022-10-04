NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.04.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.17. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 21,798 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $16,976,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

