NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.04.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

