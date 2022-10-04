Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,896.00

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Nimbus Governance Token has traded 51.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimbus Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nimbus Governance Token Coin Profile

Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nimbus Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimbus Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimbus Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimbus Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

