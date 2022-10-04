Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 77,792,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,441 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18,847.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,897,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,803,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,376,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,485,000 after acquiring an additional 403,231 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

