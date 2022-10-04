Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $6.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 24.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,702,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after buying an additional 926,885 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 361.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

