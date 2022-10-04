Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

