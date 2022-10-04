NoLimitCoin Trading Up 6.4% This Week (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $401,476.07 and approximately $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 119.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid created to be the currency used in the upcoming Fantasy Football game, No Limits Fantasy Sports. NLC uses SHA256D as an algorithm and has a 2 minute block time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.