Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

NOMD opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 236.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 161,832 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 116.3% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,711 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,201,000 after purchasing an additional 141,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 1,610,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

