Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Northeast Indiana Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 31.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp Competitors 209 1374 1172 49 2.38

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 24.30%. Given Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northeast Indiana Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $21.00 million $7.30 million 7.39 Northeast Indiana Bancorp Competitors $796.16 million $221.06 million 12.98

Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 33.38% N/A N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp Competitors 19.27% 7.78% 0.87%

Risk and Volatility

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northeast Indiana Bancorp competitors beat Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, and small business administration loans. The company also offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, it provides various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. As of January 28, 2022, the company operated five full-service offices in Huntington; 2 offices in Warsaw; and 2 offices in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

