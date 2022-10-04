Nova R Wealth Inc. Acquires 20,792 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,980.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average of $128.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
