Nova R Wealth Inc. Acquires 20,792 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,980.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average of $128.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.