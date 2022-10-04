Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Increased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,631,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 539,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,214,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,625,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

