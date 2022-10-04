Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Cut by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,631,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 539,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,625,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Shares of NVS opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

