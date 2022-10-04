Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $448,687.60 and approximately $49,727.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud.

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.