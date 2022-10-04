NuCypher (NU) Price Down 3.5% This Week

NuCypher (NU) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $599.13 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 3,885,390,082 coins. NuCypher’s official website is www.nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

