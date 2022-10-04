NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $61.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NUVA opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 56,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

