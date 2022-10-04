NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $61.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.83.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
NuVasive Stock Performance
NUVA opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 56,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
