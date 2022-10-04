NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $61.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 1,364.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 603,967 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,627,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,099,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 219,982 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

