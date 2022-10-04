NXM 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $700.00 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, NXM has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One NXM coin can currently be bought for about $44.43 or 0.00219994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $293.01 million and approximately $700.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 coins and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

