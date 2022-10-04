Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OAS stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $181.34.

Institutional Trading of Oasis Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum makes up 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

