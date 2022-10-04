Occam.Fi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million (OCC)

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Occam.Fi has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Occam.Fi has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $28,170.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Occam.Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Occam.Fi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Universe (SFU) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Occam.Fi Profile

OCC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Occam.Fi is https://reddit.com/r/OccamFi.

Occam.Fi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Occam.fi is a suite of DeFi solutions tailored for Cardano. Designed to deliver market-leading launchpad capabilities, DEX tools, and liquidity pools. The first component of Occam.fi’s ecosystem is its decentralised funding platform, or launchpad, called OccamRazer. Through this launchpad, the next generation of disruptive Cardano applications can undertake significant capital raises through OccamRazer's IDO capabilities. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Occam.Fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Occam.Fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Occam.Fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Occam.Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Occam.Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.