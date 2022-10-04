Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 9.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 2,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,043,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Specifically, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,675.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,675.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Earl Childress purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $901.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 63,143 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.