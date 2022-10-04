OctoFi Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00007738 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $16,523.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another.An All-in-One DeFi platform that helps users find top opportunities while rewarding them for being a holder. Revenue earned on platform is 100% returned to eligible holders monthly.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

