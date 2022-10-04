ODIN PROTOCOL Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $592,522.99 and $3,149.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,332,244 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.