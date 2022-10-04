ODIN PROTOCOL Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $592,522.99 and $3,149.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010706 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile
ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,332,244 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL
