ODUWA (OWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000973 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.00767063 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 25th, 2019. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved.Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved.Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm."

