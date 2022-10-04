Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Offshift has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $72,851.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002418 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00764844 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

