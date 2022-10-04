OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in OGE Energy by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in OGE Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 183,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 96,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,393,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OGE opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

