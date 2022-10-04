Oiler (OIL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $25,066.00

Oiler (OIL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Oiler coin can currently be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. Oiler has a total market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oiler has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oiler

Oiler’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Oiler’s official website is www.oiler.network. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oiler Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

