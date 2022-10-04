OIN Finance Price Reaches $0.0167 on Exchanges (OIN)

OIN Finance (OIN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $549,637.75 and approximately $11,315.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars.

