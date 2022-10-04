OLYMPUS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $122,985.00 (OLYMPUS)

OLYMPUS (OLYMPUS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. OLYMPUS has a total market cap of $13.80 million and approximately $122,985.00 worth of OLYMPUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OLYMPUS coin can now be bought for $49.52 or 0.00246722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OLYMPUS has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About OLYMPUS
OLYMPUS was first traded on March 22nd, 2021. OLYMPUS’s total supply is 278,652 coins. OLYMPUS’s official website is olympusdao.eth.link/#. The Reddit community for OLYMPUS is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OLYMPUS’s official Twitter account is @OlympusDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.
OLYMPUS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLYMPUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OLYMPUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OLYMPUS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for OLYMPUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OLYMPUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.