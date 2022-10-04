OLYMPUS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $122,985.00 (OLYMPUS)

OLYMPUS (OLYMPUS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. OLYMPUS has a total market cap of $13.80 million and approximately $122,985.00 worth of OLYMPUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OLYMPUS coin can now be bought for $49.52 or 0.00246722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OLYMPUS has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OLYMPUS was first traded on March 22nd, 2021. OLYMPUS’s total supply is 278,652 coins. OLYMPUS’s official website is olympusdao.eth.link/#. The Reddit community for OLYMPUS is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OLYMPUS’s official Twitter account is @OlympusDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Olympus is a decentralized reserve currency protocol based on the OHM token. Each OHM token is backed by a basket of assets (e.g. DAI, FRAX) in the Olympus treasury, giving it an intrinsic value that it cannot fall below. Olympus also introduces unique economic and game-theoretic dynamics into the market through staking and bonding.Olympus utilizes Protocol Owned Value to enable price consistency and scarcity within an infinite supply system. Every OHM is backed by DAI and OHM-DAI LP in the treasury. This intrinsic value cannot be diluted, providing a fundamental check on inflation.Olympus is a floating algorithmic currency. This means that it has mechanisms to promote stability and predictability without directly pegging to any asset. With the introduction of adjustable policy; the DAO can move certain variables up and down to target growth and profitability or stability and predictability.Other Olympus Tokens:wsOHM | gOHM | sOHM | OHMv2Useful V2 Migration information:wsOHM V1 (wrapped, staked OHM) will be replaced by gOHM (Governance OHM). They function exactly the same, but gOHM is set up for on-chain governanceOHM and sOHM tokens will have their identical V2 counterparts. OHM V1 becomes OHM V2, and sOHM V1 becomes sOHM V2.Token tickers will remain the same for V1 tokens. For example, after migration, your wallet will show “OHM” instead of “OHM V1″. Make sure to update the token contract in your wallet with the V2 addresses to show your balances.When migrating OHM V1 and/or sOHM V1, you will get gOHM in return. Although the token balance will be different (gOHM price is calculated differently, which is based on the Current Index), the dollar amount remains the same.After the migration, OHM V1 pools such as OHM-DAI will utilize OHM V2. This applies to new bonds as well. Partners like Abracadabra will only accept new deposits in gOHM. So, you will need to migrate if you want to use these features. Otherwise, you can sit tight and migrate only when you want to. You have two months to migrate after V2 launch (14th December 2021). If you don't, your sOHM V1 balance will stop rebasing, but the difference will be honored when you migrate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLYMPUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OLYMPUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OLYMPUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

