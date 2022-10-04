Olyseum (OLY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,341.00

Olyseum (OLY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Olyseum has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $13,341.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Olyseum’s official website is olyseum.com/index. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token.For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them.For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

