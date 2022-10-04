OMG Network Price Reaches $1.75 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $244.87 million and $32.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00008567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00085814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00064176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00030189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007708 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000154 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omisego.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

