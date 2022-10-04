Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Cap of $937,381.38

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. Omni has a total market cap of $937,381.38 and $312.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00008483 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00271984 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001271 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016777 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003749 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,375 coins and its circulating supply is 563,059 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange.”

