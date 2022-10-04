One Cash (ONC) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

One Cash (ONC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Cash has a total market cap of $205,947.00 and approximately $46,709.00 worth of One Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One One Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, One Cash has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get One Cash alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

One Cash Coin Profile

One Cash’s launch date was December 23rd, 2020. One Cash’s total supply is 1,531,947 coins. One Cash’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

One Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “One Cash is an experimental project for the Basis protocol – a fork of BasisCash.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade One Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy One Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for One Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for One Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.