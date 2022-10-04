One Share Self Reported Market Cap Hits $327,575.00 (ONS)

One Share (ONS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, One Share has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Share has a total market capitalization of $327,575.00 and approximately $33,897.00 worth of One Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One One Share coin can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00013494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About One Share

One Share’s launch date was December 23rd, 2020. One Share’s total supply is 121,682 coins. One Share’s official website is onecash.finance. One Share’s official Twitter account is @AckmanMisa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

One Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “One Share is a project that sets itself for bolder experiments on the model of Basis protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire One Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy One Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

