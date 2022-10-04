OneRoot Network Market Capitalization Reaches $644,400.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $644,400.00 and approximately $9,909.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

