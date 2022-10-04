Onex Co. (ONEXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Onex Trading Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. Onex has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of ($207.00) million during the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

