Onex Co. (ONEXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.
OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. Onex has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28.
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of ($207.00) million during the quarter.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
