Onion Global (NYSE:OG) & Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) Head to Head Contrast

Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Onion Global has a beta of -3.54, meaning that its stock price is 454% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Velocity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.09 -$55.90 million N/A N/A Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares Onion Global and Velocity Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Velocity Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onion Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Onion Global and Velocity Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Velocity Acquisition N/A -67.02% 3.81%

Summary

Velocity Acquisition beats Onion Global on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

