Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $48.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC downgraded Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after buying an additional 112,912 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after purchasing an additional 231,629 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Open Text by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 494,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Open Text by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,209,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Open Text by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 84,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. Open Text has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Open Text had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $902.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.44%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

