Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $12.51 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $400.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $323,382,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $72,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

