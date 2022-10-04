Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

