Oraichain Token Price Hits $1.49 (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00007349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token’s genesis date was September 24th, 2021. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 2,749,392 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io.

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

According to CryptoCompare, “With an open source design system namely Sorai, Oraichain’s product line is synchronized as a whole to deliver their technological signature of AI x Blockchain amid the Era of Decentralization. The system comprises working code, resources, and human interface guidelines.Sorai acts on behalf of Oraichain Design Language, supporting designers and developers with essential toolsThere are three types of ORAI, including ERC20 ORAI on the Ethereum network, BEP-20 ORAI on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Native ORAI on the Oraichain Mainnet.”

