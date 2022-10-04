Orchid Reaches One Day Volume of $2.88 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $68.76 million and $2.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,341.84 or 1.00011420 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004569 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00049745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

